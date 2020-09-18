Local organizations push for the Black vote and change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Election day is less than two months away. From phone banks to caravans, to free transportation, the Louisville Urban League is pushing for young voters, Black voters and all voters to get to the polls.
The plan is to make sure everyone who has the right to vote, votes and votes early. The Louisville Urban League is working with organizations including: Evolve, Russell Place United, NAACP, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, ACLU, National Pan Hellenic council, and law firm Frost Brown Todd.Friday is National Black Voters Day. The Louisville Urban League and its supporting organizations said they plan on reaching out to 42,000 voters not registered in the commonwealth.
Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said she knows many people are distracted by the stresses of their lives, and current racial divides ripping through society but the community needs to do its part and not wait until the last minute to vote.
“People have died for Black people to have the right to vote. People are still dying because some of us are not voting.” Reynolds said. “Some of us are not using our voices. You do not have the right to be silent and staying home is silence.”
The Urban League will release its PSA within the next week.
Reynolds reminded voters that they need to be requesting mail in ballots now. She highly suggests taking them to the drop off box, however they can also be mailed in. October 5th is last day to register to vote. October 13th in person voting starts. The Urban league will provide free transportation to the polls as well as non-partisan voting assistance to make sure ballots are filled out correctly.
A message drilled in by the Louisville Urban League is that protests need to be taken to the polls to put people in office who believe in the change that needs to be made.
You can find all the information you need to vote, vote correctly and make sure your vote counts at the Urban League.
