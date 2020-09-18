Missing 17-year-old boy from Paducah found safe

Deshawn Cook (Source: WPSD)
By Jillianne Moncrief | September 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 6:59 PM

PADUCAH - Deshawn Cook was found safe, Sgt. Shawn Craven confirmed Friday.

Previous story:

The Paducah Police are searching for a missing or runaway 17-year-old boy.

Deshawn Cook is described as a black male who is 5 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police say Cook has black hair and black eyes. His last seen location was at a residence on North 11th Street.

Police say he could be in the area of Rowland Town or Noble Park.

Call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 if you have seen Deshawn.

