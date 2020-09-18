Missing 17-year-old boy from Paducah found safe

PADUCAH - Deshawn Cook was found safe, Sgt. Shawn Craven confirmed Friday.
Previous story:
The Paducah Police are searching for a missing or runaway 17-year-old boy.
Deshawn Cook is described as a black male who is 5 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Police say Cook has black hair and black eyes. His last seen location was at a residence on North 11th Street.
Police say he could be in the area of Rowland Town or Noble Park.
Call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 if you have seen Deshawn.
Copyright 2020 WPSD News. All rights reserved.