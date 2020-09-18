Police searching for suspect wanted in New Albany homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Albany Police are now searching for a man wanted for murder in connection to a Wednesday homicide.
Rodney McNutt, 48, from Clarksville is considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone sees him they should contact police and not engage him. He was last seen walking in Clarksville.
The murder happened in an apartment complex at 4083 Prestwick Sq. NAPD have not released the details of the homicide at this time.
“The hard work of NAPD investigators assisted by Indiana State Police have concluded McNutt’s involvement in this case." Chief Todd Bailey stated, I encourage anyone who encounters McNutt to immediately contact law enforcement”.
