Report: Search underway for missing Indiana boy, 13

(WAVE) - Indianapolis Missing Persons Unit crews are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Keydon Esquivel was last seen Sept. 10 leaving his home in Indianapolis, NBC-affiliate WTHR reports.
He is described as 5′2″ and weighs 130 pounds.
Investigators currently do not suspect foul play to be involved in Esquivel’s disappearance.
Call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 if you have any information about where he could be.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.