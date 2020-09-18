Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 18 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 18:
KENTUCKY
Meade County at Apollo
Spencer County at Bardstown
Bullitt East at Bullitt Centrali
Doss at Butler
Boyle County at Christian Academy
DeSales at Cooper
Cincinnati LaSalle at Manual
Thomas Nelson at Elizabethtown
Ballard at Fern Creek
Breckinridge County at Grayson County
Campbellsville at Green County
Central Hardin at Henderson County
Atherton at Henry County
Iroquois at Kentucky Country Day
Holy Cross at Moore
LaRue County at Nelson County
South Oldham at Oldham County
Bowling Green at Pleasure Ridge Park
Trimble County at Shawnee
North Bullitt at Shelby County
Seneca at Southern
Male at Trinity
Fairdale at Valley
North Oldham at Western
INDIANA
New Albany at Columbus East
Seymour at Bedford North Lawrence
Clarksville at Salem
Jennings County at Madison
Floyd Central at Jeffersonville
Oldenburg Academy at Switzerland County
Corydon Central at Eastern
Paoli at West Washington
Charlestown at Providence
