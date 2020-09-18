Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 18 schedule

Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 18 schedule
Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 18.
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 11:02 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 18:

KENTUCKY

Meade County at Apollo

Spencer County at Bardstown

Bullitt East at Bullitt Centrali

Doss at Butler

Boyle County at Christian Academy

DeSales at Cooper

Cincinnati LaSalle at Manual

Thomas Nelson at Elizabethtown

Ballard at Fern Creek

Breckinridge County at Grayson County

Campbellsville at Green County

Central Hardin at Henderson County

Atherton at Henry County

Iroquois at Kentucky Country Day

Holy Cross at Moore

LaRue County at Nelson County

South Oldham at Oldham County

Bowling Green at Pleasure Ridge Park

Trimble County at Shawnee

North Bullitt at Shelby County

Seneca at Southern

Male at Trinity

Fairdale at Valley

North Oldham at Western

INDIANA

New Albany at Columbus East

Seymour at Bedford North Lawrence

Clarksville at Salem

Jennings County at Madison

Floyd Central at Jeffersonville

Oldenburg Academy at Switzerland County

Corydon Central at Eastern

Paoli at West Washington

Charlestown at Providence

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.