Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 18 scores
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 10:01 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 18:

KENTUCKY

Elizabethtown 40, Thomas Nelson 0

Ballard 27, Fern Creek 0

Holy Cross 37, Moore 0

Bowling Green 26, Pleasure Ridge Park 6

North Bullitt 49, Shelby County 12

Southern 45, Seneca 0

Meade County at Apollo

Spencer County at Bardstown

Bullitt East at Bullitt Central

Doss at Butler

Boyle County at Christian Academy

DeSales at Cooper

Cincinnati LaSalle at Manual

Breckinridge County at Grayson County

Campbellsville at Green County

Central Hardin at Henderson County

Atherton at Henry County

Iroquois at Kentucky Country Day

LaRue County at Nelson County

South Oldham at Oldham County

Trimble County at Shawnee

Male at Trinity

Fairdale at Valley

North Oldham at Western

INDIANA

New Albany at Columbus East

Seymour at Bedford North Lawrence

Clarksville at Salem

Jennings County at Madison

Floyd Central at Jeffersonville

Oldenburg Academy at Switzerland County

Corydon Central at Eastern

Paoli at West Washington

Charlestown at Providence

