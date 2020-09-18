Volunteers needed for COVID-19 plasma trials at UC’s College of Medicine

“My 80-year-old parents, they don’t want to go out and risk getting the infection because they know right now their only recourse if they get sick is hope they are not in the 10 or 20% who go to the hospital," said Dr. David Sullivan, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. "But if you knew you could get a single one-stop one-hour transfusion and you could provide protection for a month or two. That if you knew you could get this and not go to the hospital then I think people would return to the workplace, to what they normally do without fear.”