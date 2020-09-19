Big Ten Schedule: Hoosiers open at home vs. Penn State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Big Ten on Saturday announced its schedule for the shortened 2020 football season.
The Indiana Hoosiers' schedule is below:
+ Sat Oct 24: vs. Penn State
+ Sat Oct 31: at Rutgers
+ Sat Nov 7: vs. Michigan
+ Sat Nov 14: at Michigan State
+ Sat Nov 21: at Ohio State
+ Sat Nov 28: vs. Maryland
+ Sat Dec 5: at Wisconsin
+ Sat Dec 12: vs. Purdue
You can also see IU’s schedule here.
Some notable games include Nebraska at Ohio State on Oct. 24, Michigan State at Michigan on Oct. 31, Ohio State at Penn State on Oct. 31, Wisconsin at Michigan on Nov. 14, Iowa at Penn State on Nov. 21, Penn State at Michigan on Nov. 28, Ohio State at Michigan State on Dec. 5, Michigan at Ohio State on Dec. 12, Wisconsin at Iowa on Dec. 12, Michigan State at Penn State on Dec. 12.
The Big Ten championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Indianapolis.
