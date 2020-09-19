Drivers could be cited for hanging face coverings on rearview mirror in Ill.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In some states, city ordinances require the use of face coverings in public places, but where your mask is stored in your vehicle could be against the law.
Often, Missouri drivers keep their masks dangling from their rearview mirror as a reminder to wear it. If it remains there as they cross into Illinois, they run the risk of getting a citation.
There is not supposed to be anything hanging from your rearview mirror. That’s the law in the state of Illinois.
“Just don’t keep anything up there actually, because you can get a ticket. My son did," Illinois resident Cheryl Mills said.
“I’ve actually got pulled over for it once,” said Illinois resident Jay Lopez, but that hasn’t stopped him from using his rearview mirror as a hanger. “They gave me a written warning for it, told me I had to remove it. I did, I mean, but as you can see I still hang stuff on there.”
Lopez said he’s not worried about a mask citation, because he doesn’t wear one, though currently there is a strict mask mandate in effect in Illinois.
“When I’m out in public I don’t wear a mask. I don’t feel like I need to," he said.
Raylin Frankell had no idea she could be cited for hanging her mask.
“I think it’s absolutely crazy, just because it’s so small," she said. "It’s tiny, you know, it’s so small and I don’t think it’s that big of a distraction.”
After learning about the law, she said she’ll remove it.
“I keep it on my dash usually or on my rearview mirror. But now I have to, can’t do that now so I guess I’m going to have to find another place to put it,” Frankell said.
If you do get stopped, John Guggisberg said a citation is less harmful than COVID-19.
“You’re much better off getting a $70 citation, whatever it is, $100 is better than getting coronavirus, getting sick having to pay medical bills, dying or whatever it is," he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.