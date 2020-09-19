FORECAST: Cool mornings, warm afternoons

- Lows in the 40s again tonight
- 80s return next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re in store for another chilly night as lows get down into the 40s under a mostly clear sky. Some isolated upper 30s can’t be ruled out in our extreme northern counties in Indiana.
Sunday is going to be another beauty! We’ll have lots of sunshine with highs still below average in the low to mid 70s. The cool nights continue Sunday night as temperatures fall back into the 40s for most areas, but low 50s in the city.
The gradual warming trend continues on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We’ll begin to see a little smoke move back into the area from the wildfires in the western United States.
Fall begins on Tuesday and with that signals a return to warmer weather with highs in the upper 70s.
The forecast remains dry through the middle of next week with highs gradually warming back to near 80 on Wednesday. A small shower chance returns to the forecast Thursday into Friday, but confidence is lows at this time. A better chance for showers comes next weekend.
