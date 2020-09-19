FORECAST: Sunny and comfortable today

By Justin Logan | September 14, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 7:42 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s today
  • Fall officially arrives Tuesday morning at 9:30am ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The beautiful weather sticks around today. We’ll have lots of sunshine with highs still below average in the low to mid 70s. Another cool night on the way as temperatures fall back into the 40s for most areas, but low 50s in the city under a mostly clear sky.

The gradual warming trend continues on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We’ll begin to see a little smoke move back into the area from the wildfires in the western United States. Monday night mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the low 50s in the city and 40s in the suburbs.

Fall begins on Tuesday and it’s going to feel like it with highs in the upper 70s. A shower chance returns to the forecast on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta lift north. A better chance for showers comes Sunday into early Monday with a cold front.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday night, Sept. 19, 2020

