Governors Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and Indiana governor Eric Holcomb have ordered flags flown at half-staff at all state buildings and residences in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Justice Ginsberg died in her home in Washington on Friday from pancreatic cancer complications, according to the Supreme Court.
In accordance with an order given by the White House, flags in Kentucky and Indiana should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Justice Ginsburg’s internment, which has not yet been determined.
Beshear and Holcomb encourage all individuals and organizations to join in as tribute to Justice Ginsburg’s life and her service.
