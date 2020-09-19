Governors DeWine, Beshear, Holcomb, others react to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived a towering life. She should be admired, remembered, and honored. It would be nice if our politics allowed even a day to pass before pouncing on the death of a patriot for political purposes. But my opponent has already done so, contradicting his stance on filling vacancies. Such is the custom in Mitch McConnell’s Washington. I’ll save the political rhetoric for another day. But I want Kentuckians to know: if the ‘McConnell Rule’ was good enough in 2016, it should be good enough in 2020, and I will fight him every step of the way on this.”