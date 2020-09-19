Governors DeWine, Beshear, Holcomb, others react to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The governor praised her strength and dignity, saying it was an inspiration to us all.
“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her work ethic, her devotion to the court, her own fight to break down barriers, her long friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia even though they were opposites philosophically, and her courageous fight against cancer stand as examples to all of us. She served with a strength and dignity that inspires us all. May her memory be a blessing.”
Justice Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.
She was 87.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor also released a statement on the passing of Justice Ginsburg:
"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg used her considerable talents to fight for equal protection under the law for all, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual identity, disability, or national origin.
"America has lost a jurist with a conscience, true consistent convictions, civility, a sense of humor and a love of the law.
"America has lost a lodestar.
“I, along with so many who admired and respected RBG, am truly devastated by her passing. May she rest in peace.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor Justice Ginsburg.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote a statement on social media following her passing:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also issued a statement in which he said he will quickly bring to a vote whoever President Donald Trump nominates.
McConnell’s opposition in the upcoming election, Amy McGrath said the following on Friday:
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived a towering life. She should be admired, remembered, and honored. It would be nice if our politics allowed even a day to pass before pouncing on the death of a patriot for political purposes. But my opponent has already done so, contradicting his stance on filling vacancies. Such is the custom in Mitch McConnell’s Washington. I’ll save the political rhetoric for another day. But I want Kentuckians to know: if the ‘McConnell Rule’ was good enough in 2016, it should be good enough in 2020, and I will fight him every step of the way on this.”
