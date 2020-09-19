Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,104 new cases, 9 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health issued an update Saturday morning with new numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
Saturday’s report confirms 1,104 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana according to the ISDH. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 110,759.
ISDH also confirmed 9 new deaths Saturday due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID in the state of Indiana to 3,278.
Indiana has administered 1,844,301 COVID-19 tests so far, with 1,292,615 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported on Saturday is 30,708, with 11,705 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 4.2 percent for all tests administered.
