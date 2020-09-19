Nephew of David McAtee killed in West Louisville shooting, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The nephew of David McAtee, the owner of YaYa’s BBQ Shack on 26th and Broadway that was shot and killed back in June, died in a shooting reported early Saturday morning according to family.
Family said that Marvin McAtee was one of the victims in the West Louisville shooting early Saturday morning in the 2600 block of West Broadway.
LMPD confirmed they found two male victims on scene suffering from gunshot wounds around 1 a.m. One victim was pronounced dead on scene, while the other victim was transported to University Hospital and is expected to be okay.
Family reached out to WAVE 3 News to confirm the victim who died was Marvin. Family and friends also posted on Marvin’s Facebook page sending thoughts and condolences.
Councilman-elect Jecorey Arthur shared the information on his Facebook page Saturday afternoon.
Marvin’s death on 26th and Broadway is the same location David McAtee was shot and killed more than three months ago after LMPD and National Guard members were called to disperse a crowd.
A statewide investigation revealed McAtee fired two shots in the direction of law enforcement. LMPD officers and Kentucky National Guardsmen returned fire.
Secretary of the Executive Cabinet J. Michael Brown said McAtee was struck once by a bullet that came from one of the guardsmen’s rifles.
Marvin McAtee previously spoke with WAVE 3 News back in July as he had continued running YaYa’s BBQ Shack following David’s death, saying he planned to use the parking lot adjacent to the restaurant as a community space.
WAVE 3 News drove by YaYa’s BBQ Shack Saturday evening, as the community began setting up a memorial space in honor of Marvin McAtee.
