Officials searching for missing 14-year-old from LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Oldham County Emergency Management are currently searching for a missing 14-year-old from LaGrange, Kentucky.
Declan McClure was reported as missing Saturday last seen in LaGrange. He is listed as a white male with a slim build, 6 foot tall, and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray Memphis Grizzlies hoodie, blue jeans with a hole in the left pocket, dark gray/black T-shirt and red tennis shoes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oldham County Dispatch at (502) 222-0111.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.