One dead, one injured in double shooting overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died after a shooting reported in West Louisville early Saturday morning.
LMPD said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Broadway.
Once officers arrived they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
One man was transported to University Hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life threatening injures. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. The name of the victims have not been released at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
