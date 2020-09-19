Robley Rex VA Medical Center offering drive-thru flu clinics for veterans

By Dustin Vogt | September 19, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 5:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local VA medical center is making it easier for veterans to get vaccinated for the upcoming flu season.

Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue is hosting a drive-thru flu clinic during several upcoming weekends for veterans looking to get a flu shot.

The medical center said that vaccinations are more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, as both viruses can lead to severe illnesses or even death.

Clinics will be held weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, and on the following weekend dates:

  • September 19 & September 20 8:00am to 4:00pm
  • September 26 & September 27 8:00am to 4:00pm
  • October 3 & October 4 8:00am to 4:00pm

There is no cost or appointment necessary. A VA ID Card is required for participation.

For more information on the drive-thru flu clinic or to receive a no-cost flu shot from the VA’s other community providers identified on network, visit the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs website.

