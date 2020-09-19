Three dead after shooting on Beulah Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A triple shooting in Fern Creek left three men dead Friday night.
Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Beulah Church Road just before 11:30 p.m.
Officers said when they arrived they found three men who had been shot. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was rushed to University Hospital where he later died.
LMPD said the men who died at the scene are believed to be in their 40s and 50s. The age of the deceased man at the hospital is unknown.
The victims names in the shooting have not been released at this time.
The Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
