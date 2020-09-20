Big plays doom #18 Cards in 47-34 loss to #17 Miami

“It is demoralizing to give up a one play drive, and then you go back out and then they get another one, it’s tough," UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “You know it’s tough on anybody and particularly it’s tough on some guys on the sideline where they’re trying to fight to get back in the game, and that where we’ve got to be tougher. We got to be mentally tougher in those scenarios, when they happen. The game’s not over, it’s still early in the second half, you know, so there’s a lot of ball left to be played and we gotta get a lot tougher mentally. That’s the bottom line.”