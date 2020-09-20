Big plays doom #18 Cards in 47-34 loss to #17 Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every time you thought the Cards were back in the game, #17 Miami answered quickly.
The Hurricanes responded to two third quarter UofL touchdowns with a pair of one play, 75 yard drives and beat the #18 Cards 47-34 in front of 12,120 fans at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday night.
“It is demoralizing to give up a one play drive, and then you go back out and then they get another one, it’s tough," UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “You know it’s tough on anybody and particularly it’s tough on some guys on the sideline where they’re trying to fight to get back in the game, and that where we’ve got to be tougher. We got to be mentally tougher in those scenarios, when they happen. The game’s not over, it’s still early in the second half, you know, so there’s a lot of ball left to be played and we gotta get a lot tougher mentally. That’s the bottom line.”
UofL trailed 20-6 at the half after Miami’s Jose Borregales drilled a Cardinal Stadium record 57 yard field goal.
The Cards responded on their opening drive of the third quarter, going 75 yards in seven plays. Javian Hawkins capped it off with a spectacular 19 yard touchdown run. Hawkins finished with 27 carries for 164 yards and the score.
“Hawk and the o line they did great up front running the ball, we really imposed our will in the running game, we just didn’t execute on third down,” UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham said. Cunningham had his second straight 300 yard passing game. He completed 26-36 for 307 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw an interception and had a fumble. UofL was 0-6 on third down in the first half and just 4-14 in the game.
After the Hawkins score made it 20-13, Miami needed one play to stretch the lead. Cam’Ron Harris made one cut outside and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown on the very next play from scrimmage. In a matter of seconds it was 27-13 Hurricanes.
The Cards answered with an 11 play, 74 yard drive. Cunningham finished it off with a six yard touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell. That made it 27-20. Atwell caught eight passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Miami did it again. This time a D’Eriq King pass to a wide open Jaylan Knighton. Another one play, 75 yard drive. 34-20 Miami.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” UofL linebacker CJ Avery said. “Just something that we gotta get fixed, each man gotta do his job, that’s all it comes down to. We gotta come back to work tomorrow and just focus on that.”
Hawkins said that there is no finger pointing in the UofL locker room.
“We brothers, like, we gonna win together, we gonna fall together, so they mess up, we mess up, they tell us, hey pick it up, we got you all, you got us, til it’s 0:00 on the clock,” the Cards running back said.
Miami added another late touchdown on another defensive breakdown. King connecting with Brevin Jordan on a 47 yard score with 5:20 remaining.
King completed 18-30 for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Harris had nine carries for 134 yards and a touchdown.
The Cards fall to 1-1, 0-1 in the ACC. Miami improves to 2-0, 1-0.
UofL visits #25 Pittsburgh (2-0, 1-0 ACC) next Saturday at 12 p.m.
