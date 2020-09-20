CDC reverses coronavirus guidance saying people without symptoms may not need a test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CDC has updated guidelines again for testing Americans who do not have coronavirus symptoms. The health organization wants anyone in contact with an infected person to be tested.
“We know that asymptomatic spread is one of the primary drivers of this pandemic,” Dr. Syra Madad, Special Pathogens Program at New York City’s Health Plus Hospital said.
That’s been reported for some time. Which is why this change from the CDC is puzzling to many.
The updated guidance posted said those who were exposed to an infected person for at least 15 minutes needs to be tested, even if they are asymptomatic.
The move comes nearly a month after the CDC quietly changed its testing guidance on August 24. That’s when the agency said those who have been exposed to the virus but did not have any symptoms did not “necessarily need a test”.
But now, the guidance says it is important for contacts to be quickly tested because of “the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”
The CDC also recommends people self-isolate while they wait for the test results and should also stay home for 14 days even if the test comes back negative.
