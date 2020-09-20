‘Dawg Days of Summer’ event raises funds for animal rehabilitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of outdoor fun was had Sunday afternoon as the Arrow Fund kicked off their “Dawg Days of Summer” event, celebrating the amazing progress of a rehabilitated rescued dog.
The event took place Sunday in the parking lot of Eclipse Bank in St. Matthews, featuring a meet-and-greet with guest of honor Meatball the dog.
Meatball is one-year-old and was found abandoned and unable to walk without collapsing.
The Arrow Fund, a non-profit in Kentucky working to rehabilitate animal victims of cruelty, said Meatball’s back legs are malformed due to a possible birth defect or being confined in a small cage.
The organization took in Meatball, and with multiple surgeries and intense daily therapy and recovery, veterinary expenses have become much higher in Meatball’s case than some other animals the organization has taken in.
Surgery and hydrotherapy has allowed Meatball to increase his mobility by strengthening his legs, and the Arrow Fund said that his future looks bright for a happy life and future adoption into a loving home.
HurriKanes food truck was also at the event providing gourmet hot dogs and New Orleans snowball treats. A portion of the proceeds will go to Meatball’s continued veterinary care.
For more information on Meatball the dog and how you can donate to the Arrow Fund, visit their website.
