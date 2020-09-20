Disney Store in Oxmoor Center permanently closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Disney Store inside the Oxmoor Center has announced it will be closing its doors next Monday.
The store, which sells popular merchandise based on movies and properties by The Walt Disney Company, announced that the Oxmoor Center location’s last day will be on September 28.
Social media posts show long lines and queues placed to get into the store following the announcement of its closure. Store members confirmed there is a wait time for shoppers to get inside.
The store will be operating at normal business hours, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., until the store’s closing day.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to the owners of Oxmoor Center for comment on the closure and have not heard back at this time.
