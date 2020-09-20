FORECAST: A beautiful start to the week

- Fall officially arrives Tuesday morning at 9:30am ET
- Thursday: A few showers possible
- Next Weekend: A cold front brings a better chance of rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another cool night on the way as temperatures fall back into the 40s for most of the area, but we’ll stay near 50 in the city under a clear sky.
The gorgeous weather continues as we start a new workweek. Expect abundant sunshine with temperatures a degree or two warmer than Sunday reaching the mid 70s.
Monday night mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the low 50s in the city and 40s in the suburbs.
Fall officially begins at 9:30am ET on Tuesday. It will feel-like the season with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but we will see increasing clouds.
A shower chance returns to the forecast on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta lift north. A better chance for showers comes on Sunday with a cold front.
