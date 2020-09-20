Gov. Beshear: 439 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 3 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Sunday on new COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth.
Beshear said in Sunday’s update that Kentuckians needed to remain vigilant to prevent rapid spread of the virus.
“I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather as we enter fall, but with this pandemic as deadly as ever and flu season beginning please take the essential steps to protect you, your loved ones and your community,” Beshear said.
Sunday’s update confirmed 439 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 68 of the new cases reported as children aged 18 or younger. The youngest case Sunday was a two-month-old.
Kentucky’s total number of cases is now 61,542.
Three new deaths due to the virus were also confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19 to 1,111.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, said Kentuckians should go outside and enjoy the great weather, and offered tips those who wish to host safe social gatherings.
Stack said to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people, to insist guests stay home if they aren’t feeling well, and to require facial coverings and socially distance six feet apart where possible.
“Remember, you’re the host, and you set the rules,” Dr. Stack said.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information would be delayed until Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.