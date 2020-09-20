Police release video of woman pointing gun at driver during Shelbyville Road protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aerial video of Friday afternoon’s protest on Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road was released by Louisville Metro Police Saturday night,
In the post on Facebook, LMPD said that individuals were seen by their Air Unit surrounding and causing damage to a vehicle at the traffic light around 4:30 p.m.
Police said that during the incident, a woman participating in the protest began pointing a handgun at the driver of a car, placing him and others in danger.
The post said that officers were able to move the crowd away from the area, and took the woman into custody without incident.
LMPD met with protesters at the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road Friday afternoon after approaching from Ky. AG Daniel Cameron’s home.
The protests called for Cameron to finish the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor and to charge the officers involved.
