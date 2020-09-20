Shootout in busy part of Okolona on Outer Loop under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for two other cars after a shootout Sunday afternoon in a busy part of Outer Loop in Okolona.
The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Outer Loop. That is near a shopping center with several restaurants like Chick Fil-A and Buffalo Wild Wings. It is also close to the Jefferson Mall where another shooting happened Saturday morning.
LMPD said between two and three vehicles started shooting between each other. Officers tracked down one of the vehicles and arrested one adult and two teenagers. Inside of the car they found drugs and multiple guns. One of the guns had been reported stolen Sunday morning.
No one was reported being shot during the firing.
This comes one day after a violent weekend in the area. Friday night three people were shot and killed while eating at Bungalow Joe’s a popular restaurant. Then, early Saturday morning, one person was shot and killed and another injured in the 2600 block of West Broadway. It was later revealed that Marvin McAtee, the nephew of David McAtee, was the one killed at that location Saturday.
