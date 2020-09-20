TARC bus operator on Broadway-Bardstown Road route tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City has announced a driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
The operator last worked on September 14 and drove the Route 23 bus line, traveling from West Broadway through to Bardstown Road.
TARC suggests anyone that rode that route on the morning or afternoon of September 14 to monitor for possible symptoms. If they occur, the company recommends isolating yourself from home, and to contact a healthcare provider if seriously ill.
Buses continue to operate as “essential services only,” which started back in April. Riders are asked to only use the bus to travel to essential locations.
Face coverings are also required for riders and drivers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. TARC says drivers are seated behind a closed barrier to prevent contact, and buses are cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected on a daily basis.
