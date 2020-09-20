Teenager killed, another seriously injured in four-wheeler accident in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway in Laurel County Sunday after an accident involving a four-wheeler kills one teenager and seriously injures another.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 9:48 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of London, Kentucky.
Investigators said a four-wheeler appeared to have run off the roadway on High Moore Road, hitting a tree and killing its 15-year-old driver. The 18-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other details were provided at this time.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of the accident.
