Beshear reports 406 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 1 new death Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Monday afternoon from the Kentucky State Capitol with new details in the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19.
Beshear started Monday’s conference asking for Kentuckians to get the flu shot to prepare for the upcoming flu season.
“We do not want to be dealing with COVID-19 and a widespread flu outbreak this season,” Beshear said.
Kentucky has also applied for three more weeks of FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance, where if approved, eligible unemployed Kentuckians will receive an additional $400 for the weeks of August 22, 29, and September 5.
The governor continued to ask everyone in Kentucky to wear their masks and continue socially distancing to prevent spread of COVID-19.
The current positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average was reported as 3.77 percent Monday.
Monday’s report confirmed 406 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, with 67 of those cases being kids under the age of 18.
Beshear also confirmed one additional death due to the virus in Monday’s report.
When asked about Ky. AG Daniel Cameron’s investigation on the shooting death of Breonna Taylor and a pending announcement, Beshear only said he would not comment on that at this time.
Other information given on Monday’s update includes:
- 1,131,075 tests have been administered so far
- 475 patients currently hospitalized
- 108 patients currently within ICU
- 64 patients on a ventilator
- Long-Term Care Facilities: 27 new resident cases, 45 new staff cases, 11 new deaths
- Child Care Facilities (since Thursday’s update): 19 new facilities reporting, 17 new staff cases, 7 new children cases
- K-12 Schools: 3 new student cases, 5 new faculty/staff cases, 2 new schools reporting
- Colleges and Universities (since Friday’s update): 121 new cases reported, 4 new colleges/universities reporting
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.