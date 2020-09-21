Chris Mack to host Fantasy BasketGolf tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – University of Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack will hit the links to raise money for a good cause.
The Chris Mack Fantasy BasketGolf experience will feature a basketball themed, 18-hole tournament and will be held at Valhalla Golf Course on Oct. 12.
The tournament will benefit the John McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative Foundation.
Registration is limited to 12 foursomes. To register or for more information, click here.
