David McAtee’s nephew shot and killed across the street from family owned restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Petals and memories are being left on the blood-stained sidewalk of where Marvin McAtee died early Saturday morning.
McAtee’s family celebrated his life Sunday evening during a balloon release.
“We lost somebody big in the city right now,” a family member said. “And more than anything, my son lost a grandaddy, a wonderful granddaddy.”
LMPD officers found McAtee shot and killed on 26th and Broadway in West Louisville Saturday around 1:15 a.m. right across from YaYa’s BBQ Shack.
David McAtee owned YaYa’s BBQ shack before he was shot and killed there on June 1 during the early nights of the Breonna Taylor protests.
Marvin took over the restaurant after David died and he was determined to keep his uncle’s legacy alive.
“I just want the legacy to be strong,” Marvin said in July. “Like it’s going that’s what I want, I’m cool with that. Everything else I don’t have no control over.”
His family and friends are remembering him as someone they could always count on.
“Marvin would give you the shirt off his back,” Marvin’s significant other explained. “He would give you whatever and it’s crazy how some person would take his life like this.”
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is still investigating and is encouraging anyone with any information to call 502-574-5673.
