Experts warn now not the time to let guard down in coronavirus fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From weekend football parties to big gatherings across the country, there is concern among health officials about what they call super-spreader events.
The fear is that attitudes toward the pandemic are going in the wrong direction.
Just as more schools are trying to get back to in-person classes and businesses are seeing additional customers, there’s concern it all could be in jeopardy if people start letting their guards down amid the coronavirus.
“We did well in the beginning, and then we all started getting a little lax because we were tired of it,” said Norton Healthcare’s Dr. Monalisa Tailor, who also serves as the president of the Greater Louisville Medical Society.
Weary of coronavirus protocols? Sure, doctors like Tailor get it, but warn now is definitely not the time to relax.
“Unfortunately, this virus has told us it’s not done with us yet, even if we are done with it," Tailor said.
Fall brings a double whammy of coronavirus and the flu. Still, social media posts are popping up encouraging people to “take off your mask.”
“The mask is helping us prevent infection to others,” Tailor said. “That’s your family members, that’s your friends and that’s your neighbors.”
Saturday, Kentucky’s coronavirus case total reached almost 1,000. The same day, University of Kentucky students were posting photos of crowded parties off-campus as administrators are trying to get the coronavirus under control.
Also over the weekend, the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri was again in the news for possible super-spreader gatherings. This time, thousands of people attended the 14th annual Bike Fest despite concerns about the spread. But doctors said a super-spreader event doesn’t have to be in the thousands; it could be any party, and while being outdoors is better, we still need to keep our distance.
“Anytime we are having big groups of people, even if we are outdoors, the risk is still there,” Tailor said. "The ventilation is going to be better, and the wind is going to help with mitigating some of the risk of COVID-19, but at these large group gatherings, wearing the mask is still going to be very important.”
Tailor added that it’s important to keep in mind that talking loudly and laughing outdoors, as people would at a party, create droplets that hang around in the air.
“It’s like an air freshener,” she said. “You know, you press a button and it all goes out into the air. Those droplets hang out for a while. Just like the spray of air fresheners, it hangs out for a while, this virus is kind of like that.”
Wearing a mask is even more important when going inside. Tailor said doing the work now, so people can be with family for the upcoming holidays and future holidays, should be the priority.
