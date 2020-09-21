Family celebrates Fern Creek triple homicide victim’s birthday 3 days after his death

Hudson, Scott Smallwood, and Steven Head worked for Protect Environmental. In a Facebook post, the company posted, “Our hearts ache for the loss of three members of our work family. Scott Smallwood, Steven Head, and Toreon Hudson were killed in a senseless act of violence on Friday evening. These men, as well as their families and loved ones, are in our thoughts. When appropriate, we’ll provide information on how you can join us in honoring their memories and supporting those they’ve left behind. Rest in peace, fellas.”