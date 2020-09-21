Family celebrates Fern Creek triple homicide victim’s birthday 3 days after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Toreon Hudson, the 26-year-old victim shot and killed Friday night in a triple homicide in Fern Creek, was three days shy of celebrating his birthday.
Monday, Hudson’s family and friends celebrated his life. They said that’s what he would’ve wanted them to do.
“He’d want everybody over, everybody having a good time,” Hudson’s aunt said. “He’d want some music blasting, some dancing, some singing, and some laughing."
Hudson was loved by many; his close friend Danny Brinley said he’d known him since he was 5, and treated him more like a son.
"He would buy me Father’s Day presents,” Brinley explained. “That made him a son to me, and this leaves a big hole in my heart that my boys have lost a brother.”
Hudson was at Bungalow Joe’s restaurant with two of his co-workers Friday night when they were all shot and killed.
Hudson, Scott Smallwood, and Steven Head worked for Protect Environmental. In a Facebook post, the company posted, “Our hearts ache for the loss of three members of our work family. Scott Smallwood, Steven Head, and Toreon Hudson were killed in a senseless act of violence on Friday evening. These men, as well as their families and loved ones, are in our thoughts. When appropriate, we’ll provide information on how you can join us in honoring their memories and supporting those they’ve left behind. Rest in peace, fellas.”
Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet for Hudson, but there is a GoFundMe account created to help the family. If you’d like to donate, click here.
