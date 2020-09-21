FORECAST: Expect a cool fall start - morning temperatures in the 40s

- AUTUMN: Officially arrives Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET
- THURSDAY: A few showers possible
- NEXT WEEKEND: A better rain chance with a cold front
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another cool, clear evening tonight as lows get down into the lower 50s in Louisville with 40s likely outside the city.
Fall officially begins at 9:30am ET on Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid 70s with increasing clouds thanks to Tropical Storm Beta well to our south.
A mostly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday night, which will keep lows in the 50s for just about all of us.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a small shower chance later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A slightly better chance of showers is in the forecast on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta lift north. A better chance for showers comes on Sunday with a cold front.
