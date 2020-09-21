FORECAST: Expect a cool fall start - morning temperatures in the 40s

Cool air will be in place during the day on Friday, keeping high temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s! (Source: Pixabay)
By Kevin Harned | September 21, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT - Updated September 21 at 4:01 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AUTUMN: Officially arrives Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • THURSDAY: A few showers possible
  • NEXT WEEKEND: A better rain chance with a cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another cool, clear evening tonight as lows get down into the lower 50s in Louisville with 40s likely outside the city.

Fall officially begins at 9:30am ET on Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid 70s with increasing clouds thanks to Tropical Storm Beta well to our south.

A mostly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday night, which will keep lows in the 50s for just about all of us.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a small shower chance later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

A slightly better chance of showers is in the forecast on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta lift north. A better chance for showers comes on Sunday with a cold front.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2020

