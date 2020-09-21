FORECAST: 40s for many as we start the first day of fall

FORECAST: 40s for many as we start the first day of fall
Skyline of Louisville, Kentucky (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kevin Harned | September 21, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 12:30 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THURSDAY: A few showers possible
  • NEXT WEEKEND: A better rain chance with a cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be chilly once again under a clear sky overnight. Lows for most drop into the 40s while in the city we’ll hover in the lower 50s.

Here comes fall... officially beginning at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday! We’re in for a delightful day with highs in the mid-70s. A few clouds will be possible as Tropical Storm Beta moves well to our south.

A mostly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday night, which will keep lows in the 50s for just about all of us.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a small shower chance later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

A shower chance returns to the forecast on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta lift north. A better chance for showers comes on Sunday with a cold front.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday night, Sept. 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)