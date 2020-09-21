FORECAST: 40s for many as we start the first day of fall

- THURSDAY: A few showers possible
- NEXT WEEKEND: A better rain chance with a cold front
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be chilly once again under a clear sky overnight. Lows for most drop into the 40s while in the city we’ll hover in the lower 50s.
Here comes fall... officially beginning at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday! We’re in for a delightful day with highs in the mid-70s. A few clouds will be possible as Tropical Storm Beta moves well to our south.
A mostly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday night, which will keep lows in the 50s for just about all of us.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a small shower chance later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A shower chance returns to the forecast on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta lift north. A better chance for showers comes on Sunday with a cold front.
