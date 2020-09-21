FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant to start workweek

- AUTUMN: Officially arrives Tuesday morning at 9:30 am ET
- THURSDAY: A few showers possible
- NEXT WEEKEND: A better rain chance with a cold front
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a chilly morning in the 40s, abundant sunshine will push temperatures into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Tonight looks mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the low 50s in the Louisville Metro and 40s in the suburbs.
Fall officially begins at 9:30 am ET on Tuesday. It will feel-like the season with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds increase throughout the day as the remnants of Beta push inland along the Gulf Coast. Skies will be cloudy Tuesday night limiting lows to the 50s for most locations.
While the clouds stick around Wednesday, most of the region looks to remain dry. A shower chance returns to the forecast on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta lift further north. A better chance for showers comes this weekend with a cold front.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.