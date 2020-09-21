FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant today

Cool air will be in place during the day on Friday, keeping high temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s! (Source: Pixabay)
By Justin Logan | September 21, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT - Updated September 21 at 11:36 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AUTUMN: Officially arrives Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • THURSDAY: A few showers possible
  • NEXT WEEKEND: A better rain chance with a cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the last day of summer, but it’s definitely feeling more like fall.

We’ll have abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures reaching the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the low 50s in the Louisville Metro and 40s in the suburbs. Fall officially begins at 9:30 am ET on Tuesday. It will feel-like the season with highs in the mid 70s.

Clouds increase throughout the day as the remnants of Beta push inland along the Gulf Coast.

A mostly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday night limiting lows to the 50s for most locations.

While the clouds stick around Wednesday, most of the region looks to remain dry. A shower chance returns to the forecast on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta lift further north.

A better chance for showers comes this weekend with a cold front.

