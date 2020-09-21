FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant today

- AUTUMN: Officially arrives Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET
- THURSDAY: A few showers possible
- NEXT WEEKEND: A better rain chance with a cold front
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the last day of summer, but it’s definitely feeling more like fall.
We’ll have abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures reaching the low to mid-70s this afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the low 50s in the Louisville Metro and 40s in the suburbs. Fall officially begins at 9:30 am ET on Tuesday. It will feel-like the season with highs in the mid 70s.
Clouds increase throughout the day as the remnants of Beta push inland along the Gulf Coast.
A mostly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday night limiting lows to the 50s for most locations.
While the clouds stick around Wednesday, most of the region looks to remain dry. A shower chance returns to the forecast on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta lift further north.
A better chance for showers comes this weekend with a cold front.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.