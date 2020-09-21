Louisville appears to prepare for the worst ahead of Breonna Taylor case announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Late Monday morning behind Louisville City Hall, heavy equipment unloaded concrete barriers to be deployed to city streets. Less than a block away, chain link fencing was erected on a sidewalk to control what could be large crowds of angry people.
It was all part of preparations for what could be an unpleasant aftermath if a grand jury does not produce indictments against police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
“It’s like when you see these little subliminal things going on, it’s a direct indication to what the decision is going to be,” Aaron Jordan, the founder of Black Complex Louisville, said. “Right now, a lot of us are pissed off. A lot of us are angry. A lot of us are sad, and a lot of people just don’t know what to feel.”
Protesters and family members have demanded no less than manslaughter charges against all three LMPD officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor. Anything less is expected to be met with a strong reaction.
“I know that there’s going to be hurt. There’s going to be pain,” Louisville 502 Livestreamer Chea K Woolfolk said. “There’s going to be people who are going to be angry. I’m going to be angry if that happens. I hope that it manifests in a voice being heard and a community being heard but with everyone making it home safely at night."
Local pastor and activist Timothy Findley, Jr. agreed.
”Enough has happened this year for this kind of reaction to come," Findley said. “I am not interested in trying to quell people’s emotions in this moment because this has been a long ridiculous ball-dropping type of year in Louisville.”
