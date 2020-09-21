Man accused of triple murder at Louisville restaurant makes first court appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of killing three people on the patio of a Louisville restaurant was in court Monday morning for an arraignment.
Michael Rhynes is charged with three counts of murder after allegedly killing three different people on the patio of Bungalow Joe’s Restaurant. -
Rhynes was being held on a $2 million bond, and despite efforts from counsel to shed light on a mostly clean criminal history, the bond stayed that way.
“I understand that he doesn’t have much of a criminal history,” said Judge Tanisha Hickerson. “However, the allegations he’s facing now are significant, and they cause the court many concerns for his release. Therefore the bond will remain the same, finding him both a danger to the community and a flight risk while these charges are pending.”
Video shows the wild moment Rhynes was captured by police at about 11:30 pm Friday.
Police claim three people were shot on the patio at Bungalow Joe’s Restaurant Friday night. Rhynes was arrested less than 30 minutes after the shooting.
As of Monday, he’s not allowed contact with anyone at Bungalow Joe’s or the families of the three victims.
Rhynes is due back in Court September 29.
