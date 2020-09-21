Man dies in east Louisville shooting, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after one man died in a shooting in east Louisville Monday night.
MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 8:48 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the 14800 block of Hedgewick Way, in a neighborhood off of Old Henry Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had died from a gunshot wound.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff said the suspect is in custody and LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating.
No other details were provided at this time.
