New details on Fern Creek triple murder suspect, record set straight by restaurant owner, LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused in a deadly triple shooting at Bungalow Joe’s in Fern Creek Friday night pleaded “not guilty” to three counts of murder.
Michael Rhynes is accused of shooting at people who were dining on the outdoor patio of the restaurant.
The restaurant owner spoke with WAVE 3 News, saying he’s been fielding a lot of hostility because of strong accusations on social media.
Joe Bishop has run a successful business for over a decade. Before he reopens Bungalow Joe’s, he wants to set the record straight.
“I’m not an ex-cop, the killings were not done in my restaurant they were done out here, outside, I’m a family restaurant, not a bar,” stated Bishop.
Bishop said he’s been getting attacked from both sides of the political spectrum since the shooting. The incident has traumatized his employees and customers, all people he calls family.
“I’m sure there are people who have never been here, that would steer away from the place now,” Bishop said. “I’m not saying, I don’t blame them.”
People have been claiming the shooting was “targeted” or “racially motivated,” but nothing from such accusations have been confirmed as facts. In fact, the victims were a Black man, 26-year-old Toreon Hudson, and two white men, 48-year-old Scott Smallwood and 24-year-old Steven Head.
“The guy who was shot, was Toreon, he’s a Black man,” Bishop said, “And somebody says this is going along with the political climate right now, we don’t know that right now, I’m not going to assume that, just as the people out there shouldn’t either.”
LMPD Homicide investigators answered questions to clear up some of the hearsay on Monday afternoon.
Police said as of Monday, the shooting appears to be random. Detectives are still working on finding out if there was motive.
Homicide Lieutenant Donny Burbrink answered questions about the suspected shooter, Michael Rhynes. One question was if Rhynes was seen wearing a T-shirt rumored to be connected to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Burbrink said the shirt was custom made by a company Rhynes co-owns, featuring the phrase “#Freedom."
“I’ve heard the same thing everybody else has heard,” Burbrink said. “We can not say what the motivation was to this. We’re exploring all options at this point, we don’t want to pigeon hole ourselves and say this is a hate crime or it was racially motivated, we don’t have evidence to say that at this point. I don’t want to fuel that fire by saying something where we don’t have definitive proof that actually happened.”
The unknown and rumors are keeping Bishop from mourning the loss of his beloved customers.
“This is a place where people bring their kids, this is a place that night there was a softball team in here, with kids who are going to be traumatized for a long time about this,” Bishop said.
Bishop runs a golf league as well, with a team consisting of his customers. They decided to discontinue the season in memoriam of the deaths.
The team also decided to take all the money that would go to the league and donate it to the victims families.
Bishop plans to reopen Bungalow Joe’s on Tuesday, September 22nd.
