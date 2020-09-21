Police update weekend homicides, search for person of interest in 26th and Broadway case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update on two deadly shootings in the Louisville area over the weekend was provided by Louisville Metro Police Monday afternoon.
In a video conference Monday, LMPD Homicide Unit Lt. Donny Burbrink provided details on Friday’s triple homicide on Beulah Church Road and Saturday’s homicide at the intersection of 26th and Broadway.
In the 26th and Broadway, Burbrink confirmed the shooting occurred on the sidewalk next to the Dino’s Food Mart lot and was still under investigation.
Police provided images of a person of interest in the case, and asked anyone who may be able to identify to contact police using LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
For the Beulah Church Road shooting, a question was asked if the suspect, Michael Rhynes, was wearing a Justice for Breonna Taylor shirt. Burbrink confirmed the shirt was not, but was instead a custom made shirt featuring the images of Colin Kaepernick and Muhammad Ali with the phrase #Freedom.
Police said that they don’t have any evidence at this time that the Beulah Church Road shooting could be considered a hate crime.
Burbrink also commented on a question if Rhynes had been kicked out of local bars prior to going to jail. He confirmed LMPD had heard those rumors and are currently looking into it. They said they were trying to determine if he was kicked out or may have just left the bars.
When speaking strategies LMPD planned to implement to stop the shootings, Burbrink said his unit will continue to investigate the homicides, but that it wasn’t solely LMPD’s problem.
“This isn’t an LMPD problem, this is a community problem,” Burbrink said. “Until we can develop something across the board to work with other entities outside the police department, I don’t know how we’d take care of this problem.”
Burbrink said any solution to violent crime that relied solely on police is “destined to fail," and said a collaborative effort should be created to designate a plan.
“We’d like to work with local leaders, community activists,” Burbrink said. “We’d like to find a way to impact violent crime in a lasting way.”
