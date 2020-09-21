Preschool in the forest: Louisville urban area’s first forest preschool opens

Swallowtail Forest School is the first of its kind in Louisville’s urban area. Minnick said the concept of a forest school is relatively new in the United States. Students enrolled in Swallowtail will learn outside year-round, even in the rain or snow. Preschoolers can explore nature at their own pace and choose their activity, whether it’s playing in the nature playground which has a gravel pit, mud kitchen, log drum set, built in tree library and more, or going on a hike.