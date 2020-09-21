Report: ‘Giant rat’ found in Mexico City drain

(WAVE) - Amid more than 20 tons of trash in the drains running underneath Mexico City, a giant rat made its home.
Border Report revealed the rodent, though not an actual live animal but a Halloween prop, was so realistic that passersby “marveled” at the site of it after crews pulled it out from underneath the city.
Its rightful owner, Evelin López, said her creation washed away years ago during storms in the city, and no one ever helped her get it back.
López had yet to decide what she would do with the rat, Border Report wrote, though Halloween is just around the corner.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.