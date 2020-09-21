SC parents stop man accused of looking under bathroom stall at Cracker Barrel, chief says

DUNCAN, S.C. (WYFF) - A North Carolina man was arrested in the Upstate after he was caught looking under a woman’s bathroom stall at a Cracker Barrel restaurant, according to Duncan police Chief Carl Long.
Long said a 15-year-old girl spotted Douglas Lane, 53, looking underneath the bathroom stall.
He said it happened Sunday at the Duncan restaurant.
Douglas Lane arrested outside Cracker Barrel in Duncan.
Long said parents in town for a girl’s softball tournament stopped Lane until officers arrived.
A WYFF News 4 viewer was there and captured video that shows Lane on the ground with a bloody face and shirt outside the restaurant.
Lane was charged with voyeurism, simple possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, Long said.
A witness told WYFF News 4 that he was inside the restaurant and heard a commotion that sounded like a fight. He said he heard people say, “Get him, he’s getting away.”
He and his son were close to the door and saw a man with a very bloody nose run outside.
The witness said he saw someone tackle him on the other side of the parking lot.
He and his son saw people hit the man. The witness said he handed off his son to his wife and went outside and took the video. He said he heard police come shortly after that.
He said his son asked him a lot of questions about what happened and he told him that “there was a bad guy and a lot of good guys took down the bad guy.”
During a bond hearing on Monday, Lane’s attorney said, when asked why Lane was in the woman’s bathroom, he said he had to use the bathroom and did not realize he was in the women’s until he sat down.
Long said Lane is a registered sex offender in North Carolina.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations says Lane was registered as a sex offender in 2008.
He was convicted of secretly peeping into an occupied room in 2004 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, records show. The record says the victims were 8 and 9 years old.
In 2008, records show Lane was convicted of secretly peeping into an occupied room, also in Mecklenburg County. The victim in this case was 18 years or older, records show.
The South Carolina sex offender registry says Lane was convicted of peeping, voyeurism, or aggravated voyeurism in South Carolina in 1997 and failure to register in 1999.
