Witnesses say protester, driver pointed guns at each other in east end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A protester was charged after police said she pointed a gun toward a driver in Louisville’s east end.
Witnesses to Friday’s incident near the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway said the driver pointed his gun through the car window at the group first.
Robin Ash was charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Saturday, LMPD released aerial video of the incident that the department said was proof enough not to charge the driver.
But other protesters captured ground-level video that told a different story. Witness footage showed the car driving between protesters in the turning lane and the driver pointing his gun through his window. About three seconds later, Ash walked up to his car pointing her gun. LMPD’s footage cut out after Ash walked away.
“(The driver) exited the vehicle with gun in hand, pointed it at the chest of a young man, who said, ‘If you’re going to shoot me, shoot me,’” protester Tara Bassett said.
At one point, some of the protesters appeared to block other protesters from the car. But a moment later, the man got out of his car and pointed to a dent on the driver’s side of the car.
LMPD said it took a statement from the driver, but when WAVE 3 News asked if officers spoke to witnesses, the department said it had no further comment.
Because of a previous burglary arrest, Ash was a convicted felon and was not allowed to have the gun she was seen brandishing in the video.
