Woman in gun protesting incident previously pardoned by governor; not allowed to possess firearm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman arrested during a protest for pointing a gun at a driver had been pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear in 2015, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
Robin Ash, the woman arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department and charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, was previously charged with burglary in the third degree and unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000 according to state records.
She served two years at the Bullitt County Detention Center, according to the documents.
Beshear signed the pardon restoring her civil rights to vote and hold public office in November of 2015. The pardon document states the order does not allow Ash, whose last name is stated as Crandal in the documents, to possess a gun.
Ash was seen on LMPD helicopter video pointing a gun at a motorist who was driving along Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road on Saturday.
LMPD said at some point the motorist’s car was damaged by the protesters.
After the video was released, protesters came to Ash’s defense, posting videos also showing the motorist pointing a gun before getting out of his vehicle, firearm in hand. Those videos do show the man pointing to a large dent on the side of his car.
Protesters called for the motorist to be charged. On Sunday, LMPD released a statement saying he was the victim in the case and that the pictures presented by the protesters do not show the entire story.
Protesters have not released any video of the event that caused the damage to the motorist’s car.
WAVE 3 News is reaching out to Ash’s attorney to find out of the orders prohibiting her from possessing a firearm were ever appealed.
Beshear’s order does not state why Ash was pardoned.
