Woman killed in Watterson Expressway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-car crash on the Watterson Expressway early this morning killed one of the drivers.
Louisville Metro police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 16 near Bardstown Road.
According to investigators, a car was speeding in the far right lane when it struck the rear corner of a car in the second lane. The driver of the speeding car lost control of her car, leaving the roadway and striking the sound barrier wall.
The driver, Jennifer Martinez, 22, of Louisville, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Police say Martinez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
