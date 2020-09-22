Barriers erected around West Broadway grocery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Operating under the direction of LMPD, state highway crews used heavy equipment Tuesday to erect barriers around the Kroger store on West Broadway.
Blocks away from downtown, shoppers questioned the timing.
“I’m a little upset they were already being barricaded down,” Ruby Johnson said. “I believe that the power of perception is real, and if I believe that we had had a talk all together as a community together, before preparing to shut down, then maybe things will change.”
LMPD said it was working to prevent a repeat of looting at the store seen in June, after local barbecue restaurateur David McAtee was shot and killed by a national guardsman.
Crews also installed barriers at Dino’s, just across the street from where McAtee was killed. That store is fighting community pressure, and City Hall, to stay in business. But the Kroger is viewed as a necessity to the community, an oasis in the city’s biggest food desert.
“And that day we came up here they were boarding it up,” Krystin Allen said. “And I cried because I live like 10 blocks away from here. And my business is 10 blocks away from here. So it was emotional.”
It also was disruptive to thousands of people in the surrounding neighborhood. More than an inconvenience, closing made it harder to get needed medicine and fresh food. A spokeswoman for Kroger said Tuesday there were no plans for closure.
